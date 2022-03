BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Saturday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Daniel Evans (27), Britain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-2, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (19), Spain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka (17), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (15), Spain, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Nikoloz Basilashvili (18), Georgia, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, walkover.

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3).

Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Gael Monfils (26), France, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Lorenzo Sonego (21), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (13), Canada, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Marketa Vondrousova (30), Czech Republic, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (20), Belgium, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (27), Czech Republic, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1.

Viktorija Golubic (31), Switzerland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Ons Jabeur (9), Tunisia, 7-5, 6-7 (0), 6-4.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (10), Latvia, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Sara Sorribes Tormo (32), Spain, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, def. Lukasz Kubot and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-2, 6-2.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (5), Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

