BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Mats Moraing (19), Germany, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (6), Japan, 6-2, 7-6.

Jaume Munar (8), Spain, def. Aleksandar Vukic (18), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Taro Daniel (12), Japan, def. Daniel Masur, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Philipp Kohlschreiber (22), Germany, def. Denis Kudla (10), United States, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (7), Australia, def. Vasek Pospisil (20), Canada, 7-6, 7-5.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan (11), Colombia, 7-6, 6-2.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, 7-6, 7-6.

Liam Broady (17), Britain, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 7-6, 6-0.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (3), Denmark, def. Stefan Kozlov (15), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. John Millman (1), Australia, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 7-5, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elvina Kalieva, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Alison Riske, United States, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 0-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-1, 3-1, ret.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-5, 7-5.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

Ann Li, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak Schreiber (4), Croatia, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (5), Mexico, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

