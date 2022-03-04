Betson leads Chicago State against Seattle U after 24-point game

Chicago State Cougars (7-23, 3-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (22-8, 13-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-23, 3-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (22-8, 13-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Seattle U Redhawks after Brandon Betson scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 62-53 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Redhawks have gone 16-2 at home. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 3-14 against WAC opponents. Chicago State is 3-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Seattle U won 93-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Darrion Trammell led Seattle U with 32 points, and Ali Abdou Dibba led Chicago State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Betson is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

