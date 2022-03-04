Betson leads Chicago State against Seattle U after 24-point game

Chicago State Cougars (7-23, 3-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (22-8, 13-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-23, 3-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (22-8, 13-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Brandon Betson scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 62-53 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Redhawks are 16-2 in home games. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 33.6% from deep, led by Jaren Nafarrete shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Cougars have gone 3-14 against WAC opponents. Chicago State is seventh in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Coreyoun Rushin averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Seattle U won 93-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Darrion Trammell led Seattle U with 32 points, and Ali Abdou Dibba led Chicago State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Betson is averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.