Bellarmine visits Liberty following McGhee’s 26-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (18-13, 11-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (22-10, 12-4 ASUN)

, ; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Bellarmine Knights after Darius McGhee scored 26 points in Liberty’s 52-47 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Flames have gone 13-2 at home. Liberty averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights are 11-5 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is fourth in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Dylan Penn averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Liberty won 66-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Shiloh Robinson led Liberty with 17 points, and CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 26.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Penn is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 24.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

