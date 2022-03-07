Bellarmine and Jacksonville play for ASUN Championship

Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) , ; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN)

, ; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -3; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights take on the Jacksonville Dolphins in the ASUN Championship.

The Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 9-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins are 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knights won 76-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Dylan Penn led the Knights with 29 points, and Kevion Nolan led the Dolphins with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Nolan is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

