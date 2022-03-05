CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bedoya, Gazdag score in Union’s 2-1 victory over Montreal

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:43 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored in a three-minute span early in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union beat Montreal 2-1 on Saturday

Bedoya tied it in the 53rd minute and Gazdag gave Philadelphia (1-0-1) the lead in the 56th.

Lassi Lappalainen opened the scoring for Montreal’s (0-0-2) in the 32nd.

Philadelphia was reduced to 10 men in the 71st when Julián Carranza received his second yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Zachary Brault-Guillard.

