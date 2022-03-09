CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL’s career…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL’s career goals list, and Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals rallied in the third period and beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin’s second goal, into an empty net at 18:12 of the third that gave Washington a 5-3 lead, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third place in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky leads the list with 894 goals, and Gordie Howe is second with 801.

Connor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for Washington (31-18-9), which won its third straight. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves and improved to 13-7-5.

Adam Ruzicka, Oliver Kylington and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary (34-15-7), which had its 13-game unbeaten streak snapped on home ice. Dan Vladar had 22 saves and fell to 8-4-1.

DEVILS 5, AVALANCHE 3

NEWARK, N.J (AP) — Nathan Bastian scored a power-play goal with 6:56 left to put New Jersey on top as the Devils rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Colorado.

Tomas Tatar, Ty Smith and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Nico Daws made 23 saves for New Jersey, which had its biggest comeback win of the season over the NHL-leading Avs.

Yegor Sharangovich iced the game with a short-handed, empty-net goal. Jesper Bratt added three assists and Jack Hughes had two, with both helping out on the game-winner.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche, who were 23-0 this season when leading after the first period. Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves.

Playing their second game in as many nights, the Avalanche seemed to run out of gas after taking a 3-0 lead on Makar’s 21st goal of the season early in the second period.

COYOTES 9, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists, and Arizona overwhelmed Detroit.

Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. His 11 points in two games is also a franchise record.

Jakob Chychrun and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and an assist and Barrett Hayton notched four assists for the Coyotes, who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Travis Boyd, Christian Fischer and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, while Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves.

Jakub Vrana scored in his season debut for the Red Wings. He’d been sidelined since training camp recovering from shoulder surgery. Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit, which has lost five of its last six.

WILD 5, RANGERS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice in the second period, Marcus Foligno added a goal and two assists, and Minnesota beat New York.

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, who broke a three-game home losing streak and won for only the third time in their last 11 games. All-Star Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for his third win at home in more than three months.

Dryden Hunt and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, whose three-game winning streak was stopped. They’re still 8-3-1 in their last 12 games, but with backup Alexander Georgiev in the net they gave up more than two goals for only the fourth time over that span.

PREDATORS 2, STARS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored with 1:22 remaining to give Nashville the win over Dallas.

Ryan Johansen also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville, which as won two straight.

John Klingberg scored and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for Dallas, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

With time winding down in the third, Josi fired a one-timer from the left point past Oettinger.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance score in the third as Florida beat Pittsburgh.

Duclair and Verhaeghe matched career highs in goals. Duclair scored his 23rd of the season and Verhaeghe his 18th as Florida won its fourth straight overall and fifth straight on the road. Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots.

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

SENATORS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal and Ottawa beat St. Louis.

St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, whose five-game skid ended. Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots.

David Perron scored for St. Louis, which is 0-3-1 in the last four games — its longest skid of the season. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves but left the ice with 3:35 remaining.

FLYERS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart made a career-high 47 saves, Oskar Lindblom and Justin Braun scored, and Philadelphia won consecutive games for the first time in a month.

Scott Laughton added two assists for Philadelphia, which last won two in a row on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1.

Evgenii Dadonov scored for Vegas, which was playing the first of an eight-day, five-game trip. The Knights generated lots of good chances among their shots, but Hart stood tall.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, KRAKEN 4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his third hat trick of the season to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 43 as Toronto rallied to beat Seattle.

Mitch Marner scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and William Nylander and John Tavares each added a goal and an assist for Toronto, which got 26 saves from Jack Campbell.

T.J. Brodie and Michael Bunting had two assists apiece and Marner, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to eight games.

Colin Blackwell had a goal and an assist and Carson Soucy, Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the expansion Kraken, who fell to 1-9-1 in their last 11 games.

JETS 7, LIGHTNING 4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Paul Statstny scored twice to lead Winnipeg past Tampa Bay.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, and Josh Morrissey, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 25-22-10. Stastny and Kyle Connor scored into empty nets late. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Russ Colton, Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 33 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 8, DUCKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and Chicago beat banged-up Anaheim.

Playing on the same line as Kane, Dylan Strome had three goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat finished with a goal and three assists. Jonathan Toews, Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter also scored as the Blackhawks won for the third time in nine games.

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal for Anaheim, which was coming off a 3-3 homestand. Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique also scored, and Sam Steel had two assists.

