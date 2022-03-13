RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Barcelona routs Madrid for 3rd straight women’s league title

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 1:29 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alexia Putellas scored two goals and set up another to help Barcelona win its third consecutive women’s Spanish league title with a 5-0 rout of Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Ballon d’Or winner scored twice before halftime to help lead the Catalan club to its seventh league title. The win gave Barcelona a 22-point lead over second-place Real Sociedad with six rounds to go.

About 5,000 fans were there for the match at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid won two consecutive titles before Barcelona’s treble. Athletic Bilbao trails Barcelona with five women’s league titles in Spain.

Real Madrid only recently began participating in the women’s league.

