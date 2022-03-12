RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » Sports » Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog…

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo knee surgery

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Monday, Coach Jared Bednar announced Saturday.

There’s no timetable yet for Landeskog’s return. The Avalanche are in firm control of the top spot in the Western Conference standings and are eyeing their second straight Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the NHL’s best regular-season record.

Landeskog has a team-leading 30 goals this season. It’s the second time in his career he’s reached the 30-goal plateau.

In addition, the Avalanche announced Saturday they signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old has a 10-3-1 record this season and a 2.46 goals-against average.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up