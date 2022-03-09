AUTO RACING: NASCAR’s top two series head to Phoenix

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Ruoff Mortgage 500 Site: Avondale, Arizona. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., and qualifying, 2:05…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ruoff Mortgage 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting fifth.

Last race: Alex Bowman made a two-tire stop pay off in overtime at Las Vegas, outrunning Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the victory.

Fast facts: Hendrick placed three drivers in the top five with William Byron running fifth. … Larson, the defending series champion, moved into the points lead by six over Truex. … Denny Hamlin, who finished third in the standings last season and had 25 top-10 finishes in 36 races, has been running at the finish just once in three races and is 30th in the point standings.

Next race: March 20, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

United Rentals 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, noon, and race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Austin Cindric won after starting third.

Last race: Ty Gibbs pulled away on a restart with six laps remaining at Las Vegas and claimed his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Gibbs jumped to second in the standings behind Noah Gragson, who finished second at Las Vegas. … Gragson, A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier have finished in the top 10 in all three races. Gragson has finished in the top five in all three. … The race featured 17 lead changes, 11 caution flags and a 42-minute red flag for light snow and rain.

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Chandler Smith won at Las Vegas for his third career victory.

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.

Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott McLaughlin led 49 of 100 laps and held off reigning series champion Alex Palou over the closing laps for his first career victory in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Chandler, Arizona.

Next event: March 10-13, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 11-12, Tulare, California.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.