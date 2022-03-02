AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Site: Las Vegas. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.

Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by 0.195 seconds at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory was his 11th in the last 35 Cup Series races. … He won despite starting at the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments to his Camaro. … Tyler Reddick won the first two stages at Fontana and led 90 laps before crashing with a a flat tire. … After two races, Aric Almirola is the only driver with a pair of top 10 finishes. … The race featured 32 lead changes among nine drivers in the second race for the Next Gen car.

Next race: March 13, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 300

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m. and qualifying, 7 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 10th.

Last race: Cole Custer outran Noah Gragson in the third overtime to win for the second time in his career at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Allmendinger leads Gragson by one point and Justin Allgaier by three points through two races. They are among six drivers with two top-10 runs. … Gragson is the only driver with two top-five finishes. … Defending series champion Daniel Hemric is ninth in the standings.

Next race: March 12, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting third.

Last race: Zane Smith won at Daytona in overtime after a 17-car pileup on the final lap.

Fast facts: Smith was the championship runner-up to Ben Rhodes last season. Rhodes is second in points after one race. … Former NHRA racer Tanner Gray finished fourth in the season-opener at Daytona and is fourth in the standings.

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.

Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott McLaughlin led 49 of 100 laps and held off reigning series champion Alex Palou over the closing laps for his first career victory in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Chandler, Arizona.

Next event: March 10-13, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

