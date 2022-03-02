AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Site: Las Vegas.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.
Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.
Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by 0.195 seconds at Fontana, California.
Fast facts: Larson’s victory was his 11th in the last 35 Cup Series races. … He won despite starting at the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments to his Camaro. … Tyler Reddick won the first two stages at Fontana and led 90 laps before crashing with a a flat tire. … After two races, Aric Almirola is the only driver with a pair of top 10 finishes. … The race featured 32 lead changes among nine drivers in the second race for the Next Gen car.
Next race: March 13, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Alsco Uniforms 300
Site: Las Vegas.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m. and qualifying, 7 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.
Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 10th.
Last race: Cole Custer outran Noah Gragson in the third overtime to win for the second time in his career at Fontana, California.
Fast facts: Allmendinger leads Gragson by one point and Justin Allgaier by three points through two races. They are among six drivers with two top-10 runs. … Gragson is the only driver with two top-five finishes. … Defending series champion Daniel Hemric is ninth in the standings.
Next race: March 12, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200
Site: Las Vegas.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.
Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting third.
Last race: Zane Smith won at Daytona in overtime after a 17-car pileup on the final lap.
Fast facts: Smith was the championship runner-up to Ben Rhodes last season. Rhodes is second in points after one race. … Former NHRA racer Tanner Gray finished fourth in the season-opener at Daytona and is fourth in the standings.
Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.
Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Scott McLaughlin led 49 of 100 laps and held off reigning series champion Alex Palou over the closing laps for his first career victory in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.
Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Chandler, Arizona.
Next event: March 10-13, Gainesville, Florida.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
(Event Name)
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
