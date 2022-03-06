RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » Sports » Austin's Driussi scores 2…

Austin’s Driussi scores 2 goals in 5-1 win over Inter Miami

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored two goals to help lead Austin to a 5-1 win over Inter Miami on Sunday.

Driussi scored his first goal for Austin (2-0-0) in the 22nd minute, assisted by Diego Fagundez. He tacked on a goal in the 51st minute.

Austin also got two goals from Ethan Finlay and one more from Julio Cascante.

Leonardo Campana scored for Miami (0-1-1).

Miami outshot Austin 13-9. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Brad Stuver saved five of the six shots he faced for Austin. Clement Diop saved one of the six shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Austin visits the Portland Timbers and Miami hosts Los Angeles FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up