Augsburg beats Bielefeld 1-0 in Bundesliga relegation fight

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 4:43 PM

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Daniel Caligiuri scored early in the second half to lead Augsburg to a 1-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld in their Bundesliga relegation fight on Friday.

Caligiuri scored with Augsburg’s first shot on target in the 50th minute to lift his team three points above Hertha Berlin in the relegation playoff place, and a point above Bielefeld. Hertha hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and can overtake Bielefeld if it claims its first win this year. There are nine rounds of games remaining after this weekend.

There was only one shot on target in the first half in Bielefeld with each team canceling the other amid tough tackles and mistakes.

The visitors emerged with more intent after the break and duly scored after forcing Bielefeld defender Cedric Brunner to lose the ball. Augsburg midfielder Ruben Vargas sent Brazilian defender Iago through to cross for Caligiuri to rifle in a shot at the far post.

The game was preceded by appeals for peace in Ukraine following its invasion by Russia. Bielefeld players and coach Frank Kramer wore blue jerseys with “Peace everywhere!” written in yellow under a yellow dove, and both teams lined up behind a banner appealing for donations to help those affected by the war.

