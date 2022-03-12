RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » Sports » Atlanta United faces Charlotte…

Atlanta United faces Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference action

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte FC (0-2-0) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -163, Charlotte FC +445, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts Charlotte FC in a conference matchup.

United was 13-9-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 9-3-5 at home. United scored 45 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

Charlotte takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 4-0 through its first two games of MLS play.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Machop Chol (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Marcelino Moreno (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Anton Walkes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up