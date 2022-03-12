Atlanta United faces Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference action

Charlotte FC (0-2-0) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-0) Atlanta; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -163,…

Charlotte FC (0-2-0) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -163, Charlotte FC +445, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts Charlotte FC in a conference matchup.

United was 13-9-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 9-3-5 at home. United scored 45 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

Charlotte takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 4-0 through its first two games of MLS play.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Machop Chol (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Marcelino Moreno (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Anton Walkes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

