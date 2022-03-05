Arvidsson has hat trick, lifts Kings past Blue Jackets in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Los…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots to help the Kings end a two-game losing streak and win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus in a franchise-record, 46-second span in the second, and Elvis Merlikins stopped 39 shots. The Blue Jackets had won two in a row.

HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a power play at 3:14 of overtime to cap Carolina’s rally from two goals down.

Jordan Staal scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and won for the fourth time in 16 chances (4-10-2) when trailing after two periods. Antti Raanta stopped 22 shots.

Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who fell to 23-1-2 when leading through two periods. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period on a power play to lead Tampa Bay.

Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay, Victor Hedman had three assists, and backup Brian Elliott made 22 saves. The Lightning, coming off a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night at home, have not lost consecutive games in regulation this season.

Robby Fabbri scored and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who have lost 18 of their last 19 games at Tampa Bay. Detroit’s NHL-worst road penalty kill allowed three goals on four Tampa Bay power plays.

RANGERS 3, DEVILS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and assist, and New York won for the sixth time in its last eight games at home.

Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who won the final two games of their three-game homestand. Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves to earn his 27th win of the season.

Nico Hischier scored for the Devils and Nico Daws made 29 saves. New Jersey has lost five of its last seven games.

SABRES 5, WILD 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice 4:20 apart in the third period to help Buffalo rally for the win.

Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittlestadt each had a goal and assist, and Victor Olofsson sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining. The Sabres have won consecutive games for just the fifth time this season, and rallied to beat Minnesota after squandering a 2-1 third-period lead.

Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov scored 1:39 apart to pull the Wild ahead 3-2 at the 4:59 mark of the third. Kaprizov had two goals, including his team-leading 26th with 34 seconds remaining, and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota.

Minnesota’s Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 33 shots in losing his third straight. Craig Anderson made 29 saves for Buffalo.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, DUCKS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nicolas Roy ended his 15-game goal drought with his first career two-goal game in the regular season, and Michael Amadio had a goal and two assists to lead Vegas.

Roy, Amadio and Jonathan Marchessault scored in a four-goal second period for the Golden Knights, who then survived a strong third period from the Ducks to win for just the third time in nine games. Ben Hutton also scored and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

Jakob Silfverberg, Nicolas Deslauriers and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, whose mid-game defensive lapses doomed them to their seventh loss in 10 games.

Troy Terry scored his 28th goal early in the third period to trim Vegas’ lead to one goal, but the Ducks couldn’t close the gap. John Gibson stopped 30 shots for Anaheim.

STARS 4, JETS 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game with 30 seconds left in overtime, lifting Dallas past Winnipeg.

Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal late in the third period for the Stars, and Braden Holtby made 39 saves.

Paul Stastny had two goals for the Jets, Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.

