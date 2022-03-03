Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

Thursday At Bay Hill Club Orlando, Fla. Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72 First Round Rory McIlroy 33-32—65 Billy…

Thursday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

First Round

Rory McIlroy 33-32—65 Billy Horschel 34-33—67 Beau Hossler 34-33—67 J.J. Spaun 34-33—67 Charles Howell III 34-34—68 Sungjae Im 35-33—68 Graeme McDowell 34-34—68 Ian Poulter 33-35—68 Adam Scott 34-34—68 Will Zalatoris 36-32—68 Hayden Buckley 35-34—69 Talor Gooch 35-34—69 Tyrrell Hatton 35-34—69 Max Homa 35-34—69 Viktor Hovland 35-34—69 Si Woo Kim 34-35—69 Chris Kirk 36-33—69 Patton Kizzire 34-35—69 Adam Long 35-34—69 Aaron Wise 37-32—69 Cameron Champ 35-35—70 Rickie Fowler 36-34—70 Dylan Frittelli 36-34—70 Lanto Griffin 37-33—70 Russell Henley 32-38—70 Lee Hodges 36-34—70 Stephan Jaeger 36-34—70 Matt Jones 34-36—70 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35—70 Marc Leishman 35-35—70 Henrik Norlander 34-36—70 Davis Riley 38-32—70 Scottie Scheffler 34-36—70 Adam Schenk 36-34—70 Brendan Steele 35-35—70 Adam Svensson 33-37—70 Nick Taylor 36-34—70 Lee Westwood 35-35—70 Gary Woodland 36-34—70 Cameron Young 37-33—70 Keegan Bradley 36-35—71 Paul Casey 34-37—71 Doug Ghim 38-33—71 Branden Grace 37-34—71 David Lipsky 32-39—71 Troy Merritt 35-36—71 Taylor Moore 36-35—71 Taylor Pendrith 37-34—71 Pat Perez 35-36—71 Greyson Sigg 36-35—71 Sam Burns 38-34—72 Corey Conners 37-35—72 Zach Johnson 36-36—72 Martin Laird 35-37—72 Keith Mitchell 37-35—72 Sebastian Munoz 35-37—72 Jon Rahm 38-34—72 Chez Reavie 37-35—72 Patrick Reed 34-38—72 Patrick Rodgers 35-37—72 Vince Whaley 38-34—72 Matthew Wolff 35-37—72 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-35—73 Matt Fitzpatrick 38-35—73 Padraig Harrington 37-36—73 Lucas Herbert 36-37—73 Jason Kokrak 37-36—73 Anirban Lahiri 35-38—73 Danny Lee 38-35—73 Hideki Matsuyama 37-36—73 Denny McCarthy 38-35—73 Maverick McNealy 37-36—73 Sam Ryder 37-36—73 Alex Smalley 37-36—73 Brandt Snedeker 39-34—73 Henrik Stenson 36-37—73 Sahith Theegala 38-35—73 Davis Thompson 38-35—73 Brendon Todd 36-37—73 Kevin Tway 37-36—73 Erik Van Rooyen 36-37—73 Danny Willett 39-34—73 Sam Bennett 37-37—74 Jonathan Byrd 38-36—74 Tommy Fleetwood 36-38—74 Lucas Glover 40-34—74 Takumi Kanaya 39-35—74 Luke List 36-38—74 Sean O’Hair 38-36—74 John Pak 38-36—74 Thomas Pieters 37-37—74 Andrew Putnam 38-36—74 Aaron Rai 38-36—74 Justin Rose 39-35—74 Nick Watney 38-36—74 Cameron Davis 35-40—75 Sergio Garcia 40-35—75 Nicolai Hojgaard 37-38—75 Kevin Kisner 40-35—75 Greg Koch 37-38—75 Min Woo Lee 40-35—75 Peter Malnati 37-38—75 Kevin Streelman 39-36—75 Paul Barjon 39-37—76 Scott Piercy 36-40—76 Scott Stallings 38-38—76 Sepp Straka 39-37—76 Matt Wallace 39-37—76 Trey Mullinax 39-38—77 Carlos Ortiz 38-39—77 Rory Sabbatini 38-39—77 Charl Schwartzel 42-35—77 Hudson Swafford 39-38—77 Michael Thompson 36-41—77 Garrick Higgo 40-38—78 Tom Hoge 43-35—78 James Piot 42-36—78 Cameron Tringale 42-36—78 Seamus Power 41-39—80 Kevin Na 42-39—81

