Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Scores

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 7:27 PM

Friday

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Second Round

Viktor Hovland 69-66—135
Talor Gooch 69-68—137
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137
Rory McIlroy 65-72—137
Billy Horschel 67-71—138
Sam Burns 72-69—141
Paul Casey 71-70—141
Beau Hossler 67-74—141
Charles Howell III 68-73—141
Patton Kizzire 69-72—141
Martin Laird 72-69—141
Cameron Young 70-71—141
Hayden Buckley 69-73—142
Russell Henley 70-72—142
David Lipsky 71-71—142
Jon Rahm 72-70—142
J.J. Spaun 67-75—142
Aaron Wise 69-73—142
Gary Woodland 70-72—142
Rickie Fowler 70-73—143
Lanto Griffin 70-73—143
Max Homa 69-74—143
Stephan Jaeger 70-73—143
Marc Leishman 70-73—143
Troy Merritt 71-72—143
Taylor Pendrith 71-72—143
Ian Poulter 68-75—143
Scottie Scheffler 70-73—143
Brendan Steele 70-73—143
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71—144
Lucas Herbert 73-71—144
Graeme McDowell 68-76—144
Adam Schenk 70-74—144
Adam Scott 68-76—144
Alex Smalley 73-71—144
Davis Thompson 73-71—144
Lee Westwood 70-74—144
Danny Willett 73-71—144
Cameron Champ 70-75—145
Corey Conners 72-73—145
Sergio Garcia 75-70—145
Sungjae Im 68-77—145
Matt Jones 70-75—145
Si Woo Kim 69-76—145
Chris Kirk 69-76—145
Hideki Matsuyama 73-72—145
Sam Ryder 73-72—145
Brendon Todd 73-72—145
Matthew Wolff 72-73—145
Will Zalatoris 68-77—145
Keegan Bradley 71-75—146
Dylan Frittelli 70-76—146
Lucas Glover 74-72—146
Anirban Lahiri 73-73—146
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-76—146
Keith Mitchell 72-74—146
Taylor Moore 71-75—146
Sebastian Munoz 72-74—146
Pat Perez 71-75—146
Rory Sabbatini 77-69—146
Greyson Sigg 71-75—146
Nick Watney 74-72—146
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-74—147
Tommy Fleetwood 74-73—147
Padraig Harrington 73-74—147
Tom Hoge 78-69—147
Zach Johnson 72-75—147
Jason Kokrak 73-74—147
Danny Lee 73-74—147
Adam Long 69-78—147
Denny McCarthy 73-74—147
Maverick McNealy 73-74—147
John Pak 74-73—147
Thomas Pieters 74-73—147
Chez Reavie 72-75—147
Patrick Rodgers 72-75—147
Nick Taylor 70-77—147
Vince Whaley 72-75—147

Missed Cut

Doug Ghim 71-77—148
Nicolai Hojgaard 75-73—148
Takumi Kanaya 74-74—148
Scott Piercy 76-72—148
Patrick Reed 72-76—148
Kevin Streelman 75-73—148
Kevin Tway 73-75—148
Jonathan Byrd 74-75—149
Branden Grace 71-78—149
Luke List 74-75—149
Peter Malnati 75-74—149
Henrik Norlander 70-79—149
Andrew Putnam 74-75—149
Justin Rose 74-75—149
Brandt Snedeker 73-76—149
Henrik Stenson 73-76—149
Adam Svensson 70-79—149
Michael Thompson 77-72—149
Lee Hodges 70-80—150
Davis Riley 70-80—150
Sepp Straka 76-74—150
Cameron Davis 75-76—151
Greg Koch 75-76—151
Trey Mullinax 77-74—151
Charl Schwartzel 77-74—151
Kevin Kisner 75-77—152
Seamus Power 80-72—152
Aaron Rai 74-78—152
Scott Stallings 76-76—152
Sahith Theegala 73-79—152
Erik Van Rooyen 73-79—152
Garrick Higgo 78-76—154
Sean O’Hair 74-80—154
Hudson Swafford 77-78—155
Matt Wallace 76-79—155
James Piot 78-78—156
Cameron Tringale 78-78—156
Min Woo Lee 75-82—157
Carlos Ortiz 77-80—157
Kevin Na 81-77—158
Paul Barjon 76-83—159
Sam Bennett 74-85—159

