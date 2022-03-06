Appalachian State hosts Williams and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (16-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-13, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (16-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-13, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Kane Williams scored 23 points in Georgia State’s 65-62 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-4 at home. Appalachian State averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-5 in conference matchups. Georgia State scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 58-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jalen Thomas led the Panthers with 16 points, and Adrian Delph led the Mountaineers with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delph is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Corey Allen is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals. Williams is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.