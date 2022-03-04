Appalachian State faces Georgia Southern in conference showdown

Georgia Southern Eagles (13-15, 5-11 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-13, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (13-15, 5-11 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-13, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Appalachian State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 11-4 on their home court. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. James Lewis paces the Mountaineers with 6.1 boards.

The Eagles are 5-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Appalachian State won the last matchup 65-61 on Feb. 10. Adrian Delph scored 19 to help lead Appalachian State to the win, and Andrei Savrasov scored 13 points for Georgia Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Almonacy is averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Delph is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Elijah McCadden is averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Savrasov is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.