American Daryl Dike resumes full training with West Brom

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 10:20 AM

American forward Daryl Dike has resumed full training with West Bromwich Albion for the first time since injuring a hamstring in his first start for the team on Jan. 22.

The 21-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, resumed full training on Thursday.

“I haven’t seen him train yet because he’s been out since I’ve been here,” said manager Steve Bruce, who took over from Valérien Ismaël on Feb. 2, “so I’m really looking to watching him and seeing what he’s all about.”

Dike joined second-tier West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando on Jan. 1. He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan to second-tier Barnsley.

Dike made his debut for the U.S. national team last year. He was in the squad for last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup but has not been selected for any World Cup qualifiers. He has three goals in eight international appearances.

