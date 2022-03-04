CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
American catcher Aubree Munro retires from softball

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 3:24 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Catcher Aubree Munro announced her retirement from softball on Friday after winning a silver medal with the U.S. at last summer’s Olympics.

A 28-year-old from Brea, California, Munro played for the U.S. from 2016 through last summer. She was 1 for 11 at the plate with no RBIs during the Olympics.

Munro was part of title-winning teams at the 2017 and 2019 Pan American Games and the 2016 and 2018 World Championships. She hit .389 with three homers, eight RBIs and seven runs at the 2018 World Championship.

Munro caught 661 2/3 innings for the national team, allowing 20 steals while hitting .251.

