RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Amarilla's goal helps Minnesota…

Amarilla’s goal helps Minnesota United beat Earthquakes 1-0

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored a pivotal goal in Minnesota United’s 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Amarilla’s game-winner came in the 32nd minute to secure the win for United (2-0-2).

United outshot the Earthquakes (0-3-1) 14-5, with six shots on goal to zero for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved five of the six shots he faced for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the Seattle Sounders and the Earthquakes host Austin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up