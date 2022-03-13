RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Amarilla leads Minnesota United past Red Bulls 1-0

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 9:51 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored an all-important goal while Dayne St. Clair stopped six shots as Minnesota United earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over the New York Red Bulls.

Amarilla’s game-winner came in the 51st minute to seal the win for United (1-0-2). Hassani Dotson had an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls (2-1-0) outshot United 17-6, with six shots on goal to two for United.

St. Clair saved all six shots he faced for United. Carlos Miguel saved one of the two shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

United plays at home on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes, while the Red Bulls will host the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

