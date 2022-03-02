Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley State after Gordon’s 22-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-24, 2-14 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-15, 12-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-24, 2-14 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-15, 12-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces the Alcorn State Braves after Devin Gordon scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 93-79 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves have gone 4-3 in home games. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC shooting 32.5% from downtown, led by Tajah Fraley shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Delta Devils are 2-14 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alcorn State won the last matchup 79-71 on Feb. 8. Justin Thomas scored 16 points points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Elijah Davis is averaging 4.3 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.