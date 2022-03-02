CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Albanian soccer postpones presidential…

Albanian soccer postpones presidential election to mid-March

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The election for president of the Albanian soccer federation was postponed Wednesday until March 15 following a dispute with a regional association.

The FSHF started its assembly, with UEFA and FIFA representatives present, and covered other topics on the agenda. But the federation has been in a dispute with the Tirana city hall, a shareholder of one of the main member associations. The city hall accuses the federation of corruption and manipulation of the voting process.

Albania has eight regional associations which are eligible to vote in the election. City officials play an active role in Tirana’s regional association.

FSHF president Armand Duka is seeking a sixth four-year term but an Albanian court has suspended him and two other senior officials from their posts.

Last month, a three-member UEFA delegation visited Albania to evaluate the electoral process amid concerns about political interference. Its report is in the hands of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the federation.

During the UEFA visit, Ceferin also committed to staging the inaugural final of the third-tier Europa Conference League in Tirana on May 25.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up