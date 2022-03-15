RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Albanian federation reelects president for a 6th 4-year term

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 10:33 AM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian soccer federation president Armand Duka was overwhelmingly reelected for a sixth four-year term on Tuesday.

Duka won 37-4 with two invalid ballots in a vote boycotted by one of the federation’s regional associations.

A third candidate for the post, who also boycotted the voting, called the process illegal and said he would take it to court.

Tuesday’s assembly was postponed earlier this month following a dispute with the Tirana city hall, a shareholder of one of the main member associations. The city hall accuses the federation of corruption and manipulation of the voting process.

Albania has eight regional associations eligible to vote in the election. City officials play an active role in Tirana’s regional association.

There has been no reaction from the city hall so far.

The voting was held despite a court verdict suspending Duka and two other senior officials from their posts.

UEFA and FIFA officials were present at the voting session, which also elected the federation’s executive committee.

Last month, a three-member UEFA delegation visited Albania to evaluate the electoral process amid concerns about political interference. Its report is in the hands of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the federation.

During the UEFA visit, Ceferin also committed to staging the inaugural final of the third-tier Europa Conference League in Tirana on May 25.

