Alabama State plays Southern on home slide

Southern Jaguars (16-13, 10-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-21, 6-10 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (16-13, 10-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-21, 6-10 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Southern looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Hornets are 4-6 in home games. Alabama State gives up 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 10-5 in SWAC play. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 12.4 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Southern won the last meeting 72-58 on Feb. 8. Terrell Williams Jr. scored 17 points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Tyrone Lyons is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.