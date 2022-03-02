Alabama A&M faces Grambling, looks for 6th straight victory

Grambling Tigers (11-17, 8-7 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-16, 9-7 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (11-17, 8-7 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-16, 9-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Grambling.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-7 against SWAC opponents. Grambling gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Grambling won the last matchup 58-50 on Feb. 8. Cameron Christon scored 12 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.7 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cameron Tucker is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Christon is averaging 13.2 points for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.