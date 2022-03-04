Akin, Cal Baptist Lancers take on the Lamar Cardinals

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 6-11 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-28, 0-15 WAC) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 6-11 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-28, 0-15 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Cal Baptist in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Cardinals are 2-8 on their home court. Lamar is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 6-11 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in WAC play. Cal Baptist won the last meeting 83-61 on Feb. 11. Tre Armstrong scored 25 points to help lead the Lancers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Roberts is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Lincoln Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Daniel Akin is scoring 11.9 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 58 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.