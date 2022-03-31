31 players left in arbitration as more than 150 reach deals

A total of 156 players agreed to contracts in the hours before the delayed deadline to exchange proposed salaries with…

A total of 156 players agreed to contracts in the hours before the delayed deadline to exchange proposed salaries with teams in arbitration and just three reached multiyear deals, all for two years: third baseman Matt Chapman and Toronto at $25 million, outfielder Darin Ruf and San Francisco at $6.25 million and left-hander Richard Bleier and Miami at $6 million.

While 31 players swapped figures with their clubs Tuesday and remain headed to hearings, 153 agreed to one-year contracts:

—Baltimore left-hander Tanner Scott ($1.05 million).

—Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo ($1.2 million), third baseman Rafael Devers ($11.2 million), right-hander Nick Pivetta ($2.65 million), left-hander Josh Taylor ($1,025,000) and outfielder Alex Verdugo ($3.55 million).

—Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel ($2 million) and right-hander Reynaldo López ($2,625,000).

—Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber ($6 million), catcher Austin Hedges ($4 million), outfielder Josh Naylor ($1.2 million), right-hander Cal Quantrill ($2.51 million), outfielder Franmil Reyes ($4.55 million), shortstop Amed Rosario ($4.95 million) and outfielder Bradley Zimmer ($1.3 million).

—Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario ($5.8 million), second baseman Harold Castro ($1,275,000), right-hander José Cisnero ($1.9 million), right-hander Michael Fulmer ($4.95 million), catcher Dustin Garneau ($1,175,000), right-hander Joe Jiménez ($1.79 million) and outfielder Victor Reyes ($1.4 million).

—Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz ($4.45 million), right-hander Josh James ($800,000), right-hander Phil Maton ($1.55 million), right-hander Rafael Montero ($2,725,000), right-hander Ryne Stanek ($2.1 million) and left-hander Framber Vadez ($3 million).

—Kansas City right-hander Scott Barlow ($2.4 million), catcher Cam Gallagher ($885,000), left-hander Amir Garrett ($2,025,000), right-hander Brad Keller ($4,825,000) and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn ($1.3 million).

—Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers ($2.15 million), catcher Max Stassi ($3 million) and infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade ($825,000).

—Minnesota left-hander Taylor Rogers ($7.3 million).

—New York Yankees outfielder/third baseman Miguel Andújar ($1.3 million), outfielder Joey Gallo ($10,275,000), right-hander Chad Green ($4 million), catcher Kyle Higashioka ($935,000), right-hander Clay Holmes ($1.1 million), infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($4.7 million), right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga ($1.65 million), left-hander Jordan Montgomery ($6 million), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($2.15 million), right-hander Jameson Taillon ($5.8 million) and infielder Gleyber Torres ($6.25 million).

—Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano ($2.45 million), left-hander Sean Manaea ($9.75 million), right-hander Frankie Montas ($5,025,000) and right-hander Lou Trivino ($3 million).

—Seattle right-hander Diego Castillo ($2.15 million), shortstop J.P. Crawford ($4.85 million), second baseman/outfielder Dylan Moore ($1.35 million), catcher Tom Murphy ($1,575,000), right-hander Paul Sewald ($1,735,000), right-hander Drew Steckenrider ($3.1 million) and catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens ($1.2 million).

—Tampa Bay right-hander Nick Anderson ($845,000), left-hander Jalen Beeks ($750,000), right-hander Yonny Chirinos ($1,175,000), third baseman Yandy Díaz ($2.8 million), right-hander Tyler Glasnow ($5.1 million), right-hander Andrew Kittredge ($1.85 million), outfielder Manuel Margot ($5.6 million), outfielder Austin Meadows ($4 million), catcher Francisco Mejía ($1,455,000), outfielder Brett Phillips ($1.4 million), left-hander Jeffrey Springs ($947,500), right-hander Matt Wisler ($2.16 million) and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough ($3.85 million).

—Texas outfielder Willie Calhoun ($1.3 million), catcher Mitch Garver ($3,335,000), left-hander Taylor Hearn ($1.05 million) and left-hander Brett Martin ($1,025,000).

—Toronto second baseman/third baseman Cavan Biggio ($2,112,500), left-hander Ryan Borucki ($825,000), right-hander Adam Cimber ($1,575,000), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($7.9 million), outfielder Teoscar Hernández ($10.65 million), catcher Danny Jansen ($1.95 million), left-hander Tim Mayza ($1.25 million), right-hander Trevor Richards ($1 million), right-hander Ross Stripling ($3.79 million) and right-hander Trent Thornton ($850,000).

—Arizona catcher Carson Kelly ($3,325,000), outfielder Jordan Luplow ($1.4 million), first baseman Christian Walker ($2,6 million) and right-hander Luke Weaver ($2,875,000).

—Atlanta left-hander Tyler Matzek ($1.4 million), left-hander A.J. Minter ($2.2 million) and left-hander Sean Newcomb ($900,000).

—Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ ($6.85 million).

—Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo ($7.35 million), right-hander Luis Cessa ($1.8 million), second baseman Kyle Farmer ($3,155,000), right-hander Jeff Hoffman ($925,000) and right-hander Tyler Mahle ($5.2 million).

—Colorado right-hander Carlos Estévez ($3,025,000), second baseman Garrett Hampson ($1,862,500), right-hander Peter Lambert ($762,500), right-hander Robert Stephenson ($1.28 million) and outfielder Raimel Tapia ($3.95 million).

—Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson ($762,500), shortstop/second baseman Trea Turner ($21 million) and left-hander Julio Urías ($8 million).

—Miami third baseman Brian Anderson ($4,475,000), infielder/outfielder Jon Berti ($1.2 million), outfielder/first baseman Garrett Cooper ($2.5 million), right-hander Dylan Floro ($3 million) and right-hander Elieser Hernández ($1,325,000).

—Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames ($4.6 million), right-hander Corbin Burnes ($6.5 million), left-hander Josh Hader ($11 million), left-hander Eric Lauer ($2,425,000), catcher Omar Narváez ($5 million), outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($7.65 million), left-hander Brent Suter ($2.7 million), infielder Luis Urías ($2.55 million) and right-hander Brandon Woodruff ($6.8 million).

—New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($7.4 million), right-hander Miguel Castro ($2.62 million), third baseman J.D. Davis ($2.76 million), right-hander Edwin Díaz ($10.2 million), infielder Luis Guillorme ($875,000), left-hander Joey Lucchesi ($1.15 million), right-hander Seth Lugo ($3,925,000), second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil ($3 million), catcher Tomas Nido ($890,000), outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($7 million), outfielder Dominic Smith ($3.95 million), right-hander Drew Smith ($750,000) and right-hander Trevor Williams ($3.9 million).

—Philadelphia left-hander Jose Alvarado ($1.9 million) and first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($7.7 million).

—Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Stratton ($2.7 million).

—St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty ($5 million), right-hander Giovanny Gallegos ($2.41 million), right-hander Jordan Hicks ($937,500), right-hander Dakota Hudson ($1.05 million) and right-hander Alex Reyes ($2.85 million).

—San Diego catcher Jorge Alfaro ($2,725,000), catcher Victor Caratini ($2 million), right-hander Dinelson Lamet ($4,775,000), right-hander Joe Musgrove ($8,625,000), right-hander Chris Paddack ($2.25 million) and outfielder/designated hitter Luke Voit ($5.45 million).

—San Francisco catcher Curt Casali ($2.6 million), right-hander Dominic Leone ($2.25 million) and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski ($3.7 million).

—Washington first baseman Josh Bell ($10 million), right-hander Erick Fedde ($2.15 million), right-hander Tanner Rainey ($860,000), right-hander Joe Ross ($2.4 million), outfielder Juan Soto ($17.1 million) and right-hander Austin Voth ($875,000).

In addition, reaching agreements Monday were Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi ($3 million) and Cincinnati outfielder Tyler Naquin ($4,025,000) and outfielder Nick Senzel ($1.25 million).

Arbitration-eligible players who don’t reach agreements will have their cases heard by three-person panels over video conference after opening day, scheduling necessitated by the 99-day lockout that pushed back the start of spring training from Feb. 16 to March 13 and opening day from March 31 to April 7.

The deadline to swap arbitration numbers was delayed from mid-January until Tuesday. No dates have been set for hearings, which usually occur during the first three weeks of February. Teams and players can continue to negotiate and may agree on a deal at any time.

If teams and players don’t agree to a salary before opening day, the player would be paid at the rate proposed by the club and salary would be adjusted retroactively, if necessary.

