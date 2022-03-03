CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
3 more minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Bernie Martinez was suspended for 80 games, and the Mariners’ Luis Baez and San Francisco’s Sonny Vargas were banned for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the minor league drug program.

All three are pitchers.

Martinez, with High-A Everett, tested positive for LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator, the commissioner’s office said.

Baez and Vargas, both assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tested positive for Stanozolol, synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Seventeen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players’ association negotiate following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.

