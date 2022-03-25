RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 3:02 AM

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is April 1 at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) —

Africa (5) —

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

