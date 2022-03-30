RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 1:57 AM

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

Europe playoff
Winner qualifies
June TBA

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

Asian playoff
Tuesday, June 7

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates

Intercontinental playoffs
Winners qualify
June 13/14

CONCACAF fourth place vs. New Zealand-Solomon Islands winner

Peru vs. Australia-United Arab Emirates winner

