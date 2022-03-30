2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:
Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada
Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Oceania (0 or 1) —
__
|Europe playoff
|Winner qualifies
|June TBA
Scotland vs. Ukraine
Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner
___
|Asian playoff
|Tuesday, June 7
Australia vs. United Arab Emirates
___
|Intercontinental playoffs
|Winners qualify
|June 13/14
CONCACAF fourth place vs. New Zealand-Solomon Islands winner
Peru vs. Australia-United Arab Emirates winner
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.