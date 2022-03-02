2022 Regional Playoff Glance

Robinson 62, Brookland 41 Mills University 73, Pocahontas 36 Sunday, Feb. 27 Forrest City 64, Valley View 62 Blytheville 66,…

Robinson 62, Brookland 41

Mills University 73, Pocahontas 36

Sunday, Feb. 27

Forrest City 64, Valley View 62

Blytheville 66, Stuttgart 59

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Forrest City 63, Robinson 57

Mills University 57, Blytheville 41

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Robinson 67, Blytheville 56

Championship

Mills University 57, Forrest City 50

Class 4A NORTH First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Shiloh Christian 49, Subiaco Academy 45

Farmington 70, Pottsville 56

Berryville 58, Dardanelle 52

Harrison 60, Morrilton 42

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Berryville 69, Shiloh Christian 48

Farmington 75, Harrison 50

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Shiloh Christian 69, Harrison 60

Championship

Farmington 67, Berryville 50

Class 4A SOUTH First Round Thursday, Feb. 24

Magnolia 83, De Queen 52

Fountain Lake 39, Camden Fairview 35

Friday, Feb. 25

Arkadelphia 48, Monticello 36

Watson Chapel 67, Nashville 55

Saturday, Feb. 26 Semifinal

Magnolia 67, Arkadelphia 32

Watson Chapel 44, Fountain Lake 43

Sunday, Feb. 27 Third Place

Arkadelphia 33, Fountain Lake 30

Championship

Magnolia 60, Watson Chapel 53

CLASS 3A REGION 1 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Cedarville 48, West Fork 42

Elkins 68, Charleston 37

Waldron 64, Bergman 61

Paris 71, Valley Springs 52

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Cedarville 49, Waldron 46

Elkins 49, Paris 41

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Waldron 44, Paris 41

Championship

Elkins 46, Cedarville 41

CLASS 3A REGION 2 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26th

Osceola 77, Newport 49

Rivercrest 61, Riverview 57, OT

Sunday, Feb. 27

Walnut Ridge 51, Cave City 49

Rose Bud 53, Manila 48

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 43

Rivercrest 58, Rose Bud 55.

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Walnut Ridge 79, Rose Bud 50

Championship

Osceola 85, Rivercrest 67

CLASS 3A REGION 3 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Mayflower 49, Central West Helena 33

Episcopal 70, Perryville 51

Sunday, Feb. 27

Central Arkansas Christian 59, Lamar 47

Jacksonville Lighthouse 49, Baptist Prep 47

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Mayflower 59, Central Arkansas Christian 48

Episcopal 63, Jacksonville Lighthouse 47

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Central Arkansas 43, Jacksonville Lighthouse 41

Championship

Mayflower 50, Episcopal 47

CLASS 3A REGION 4 First Round Friday, Feb. 25

McGehee 61, Prescott 47

Drew Central 48, Glen Rose 46

Saturday, Feb. 26

Dumas 52, Centerpoint 40

Lakeside 61, Ashdown 48

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Dumas 45, McGehee 37

Drew Central 65, Lakeside 50

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Lakeside 49, McGehee 48

Championship

Dumas 40, Drew Central 39

CLASS 2A CENTRAL First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Melbourne 58, Bigelow 48

Maumelle 54, Salem 36

Sunday, Feb. 27

St. Joseph 49, Tuckerman 46

Marshall 67, Sloan-Hendrix 44

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

St. Joseph 55, Melbourne 39

Maumelle 71, Marshall 66

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Melbourne 69, Marshall 61

Championship

St. Joseph 60, Maumelle 44

CLASS 2A NORTH First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Marianna Lee 57, Bay 38

Buffalo Island Central 67, Carlisle 54

Sunday, Feb. 27

Earle 64, Barton 47

Rector 45, England 40

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Marianna Lee 55, Earle 34

Buffalo Island Central 32, Rector 14

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Earle 61, Rector 59

Championship

Mariana Lee 63, Buffalo Island Central 59

CLASS 2A SOUTH First Round Thursday, Feb. 24

Dierks 50, Woodlawn 41

Junction City 47, Caddo Hills 34

Friday, Feb. 25

Cutter-Morning Star 68, Lafayette County 57

Magnet Cove 69, Fordyce 63

Saturday, Feb. 26 Semifinal

Dierks 41, Cutter-Morning Star 34

Junction 61, Magnet Cove 60

Sunday, Feb. 27 Third Place

Magnet Cove 67, Cutter-Morning Star 58

Championship

Dierks 55, Junction City 37

CLASS 2A WEST First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Eureka Springs 68, Magazine 39

Lavaca 72, Alpena 35

Sunday, Feb. 27

Acorn 85, Flippin 67

Cotter 54, Mountainburg 44

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Eureka Springs 62, Acorn 54

Lavaca 54, Cotter 37

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Acorn 76, Cotter 45

Championship

Eureka Springs 64, Lavaca 55

CLASS 1A REGION 1 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

County Line 58, Omaha 31

Western Grove 58, Mulberry 48

Sunday, Feb. 27

Ozark Catholic 50, Jasper 29

The New School 69, Lead Hill 54

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

County Line 68, Ozark Catholic 28

The New School 58, Western Grove 28

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Ozark Catholic 55, Western Grove 52

Championship

County Line 61, The New School 47

CLASS 1A REGION 2 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

West Side 57, Maynard 37

Marked Tree 82, Concord 31

Sunday, Feb. 27

Calico Rock 57, Ridgefield Christian 47

Izard County 59, Mammoth Spring 31

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Calico Rock 49, West Side 44

Marked Tree 51, Izard County 37

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

West Side 67, Izard County 46

Championship

Marked Tree 64, Calico Rock 60

CLASS 1A REGION 3 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Wonderview 84, Marvell-Elaine 50

Clarendon 70,. Mt. Vernon-Enola 63

Guy-Perkins 62, Brinkley 46

Nemo Vista 62, Friendship Aspire Academy 52

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Wonderview 86, Guy-Perkins 69

Clarendon 58, Nemo Vista 43

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Guy Perkins 79, Nemo Vista 61

Championship

Wonderview 80, Clarendon 46

CLASS 1A REGION 4 First Round Wednesday, Feb. 23

Bradley 86, Kirby 33

Mineral Springs 60, Nevada 55

Thursday, Feb. 24

Emerson 69, Ouachita 56

Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63

Friday, Feb. 25 Semifinal

Bradley 52, Emerson 45

Mineral Springs 67, Dermott 58

Saturday, Feb. 26 Third Place

Emerson 47, Dermott 40

Championship

Bradley 71, Mineral Springs 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A EAST First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Highland 51, Forrest City 25

Pulaski Academy 65, Valley View 50

Sunday, Feb. 27

Wynne 51, Southside 29

Lonoke 66, Trumann 51

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Highland 39, Wynne 26

Pulaski Academy 63, Lonoke 29

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Wynne 54, Lonoke 43

Championship

Pulaski Academy 37, Highland 23

Class 4A NORTH First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36

Farmington 68, Ozark 27

Harrison 40, Dardanelle 34

Gentry 53, Pottsville 51, OT

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Prairie Grove 47, Harrison 43

Farmington 67, Gentry 45

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Gentry 46, Harrison 33

Championship

Farmington 61, Prairie Grove 42

Class 4A SOUTH First Round Thursday, Feb. 24

Magnolia 66, De Queen 33

Nashville 65, Hamburg 31

Friday, Feb. 25

Bauxite 51, Camden Fairview 16

Star City 47, Mena 44

Saturday, Feb. 26 Semifinal

Magnolia 63, Bauxite 43

Nashville 66, Star City 33

Sunday, Feb. 27 Third Place

Star City 66, Bauxite 59

Championship

Nashville 57,Magnolia 26

CLASS 3A REGION 1 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Booneville 52, Greenland 21

Bergman 59, Cedarville 14

Valley Springs 32, Charleston 22

Danville 57, Elkins 49

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Valley Springs 59, Booneville 58

Bergman 75, Danville 37

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Booneville 60, Danville 38

Championship

Bergman 65, Valley Springs 52

CLASS 3A REGION 2 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Pangburn 49, Manila 42

Clinton 59, Osceola 48

Sunday, Feb. 27

Mountain View 56, Corning 34

Hoxie 43, Harding Academy 27

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Pangburn 58, Mountain View 54

Clinton 70, Hoxie 60

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Mountain View 55, Hoxie 43

Championship

Clinton 53, Pangburn 46

CLASS 3A REGION 3 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Lamar 56, DeWitt 25

Episcopal 60, Perryville 40

Sunday, Feb. 27

Central Arkansas 47, Atkins 39.

Mayflower 59, Central West Helena 36

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Lamar 49, Central Arkansas 46

Mayflower 54, Episcopal 42

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Episcopal 43, Central Arkansas 36

Championship

Lamar 51, Mayflower 36

CLASS 3A REGION 4 First Round Friday, Feb. 25

Dumas 45, Bismarck 38

Centerpoint 48, McGehee 31

Saturday, Feb. 26

Fouke 69, Rison 61

Drew Central 49, Harmony Grove 27

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Dumas 50, Fouke 41

Centerpoint 53, Drew Central 28

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Rouke 52, Drew Central 48

Championship

Centerpoint 45, Dumas 34

CLASS 2A CENTRAL First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Melbourne 66, Conway Christian 47

Quitman 55, Cedar Ridge 42

Sunday, Feb. 27

Salem 68, Hector 31

Bigelow 58, Tuckerman 41

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Melbourne 53, Salem 37

Bigelow 57, Quitman 41

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Salem 62, Quitman 35

Championship

Melbourne 44, Bigelow 21

CLASS 2A NORTH First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

England 58, Buffalo Island Central 49

Marmaduke 74, Carlisle 36

Sunday, Feb. 27

Rector 54, McCrory 33

Riverside 33, Des Arc 22

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Rector 39, England 25

Marmaduke 40, Riverside 28

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Riverside 38, England 35

Championship

Marmaduke 51, Rector 44

CLASS 2A SOUTH First Round Thursday, Feb. 24

Gurdon 47, Caddo 43

Fordyce 46, Poyen 35

Friday, Feb. 25

Lafayette County 60, Horatio 52

Parkers Chapel 49, Magnet Cove 37

Saturday, Feb. 26 Semifinal

Lafayette County 53, Gurdon 44

Fordyce 48, Parkers Chapel 33

Sunday, Feb. 27 Third Place

Parkers Chapel 42, Gurdon 36

Championship

Fordyce 6, Lafayette County 31

CLASS 2A WEST First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Flippin 69, Lavaca 50

Mansfield 37, Life Way Christian 30

Sunday, Feb. 27

Cotter 63, Mountainburg 39

Yellville-Summit 64, Acorn 60

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Cotter 46, Flippin 36

Mansfield 61, Yellville-Summit 49

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Flippin 57, Yellville-Summit 45

Championship

Mansfield 38, Cotter 35

CLASS 1A REGION 1 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

County Line 37, Omaha 34

Kingston 59, Thaden 13

Sunday, Feb. 27

Western Grove 52, St. Paul 25

Jasper 68, Mulberry 46

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Western Grove 72, County Line 43

Kingston 51, Jasper 41

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

Jasper 59, County Line 44

Championship

Kingston 52, Western Grove 49

CLASS 1A REGION 2 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Norfork 61, Marked Tree 42

Mammoth Spring 45, Viola 15

Sunday, Feb. 27

Rural Special 49, Hillcrest 42

West Side 62, Maynard 37

Monday, Feb. 28 Semifinal

Norfork 46, Rural Special 31

Mammoth Spring 66, West Side 36

Tuesday, Mar. 1 Third Place

West Side 39, Rural Special 37

Championship

Mammoth Spring 60, Norfolk 56

CLASS 1A REGION 3 First Round Saturday, Feb. 26

Mt. Vernon-Enola 62, Bradford 22

Sacred Heart 52, Clarendon 37

Wonderview 54, Brinkley 26

Nemo Vista 61, Augusta 53

Sunday, Feb. 27 Semifinal

Mt. Vernon-Enola 49, Wonderview 29

Sacred Heart 59, Nemo Vista 53

Monday, Feb. 28 Third Place

Wonderview 40, Nemo Vista 36

Championship

Mt. Vernon-Enola 66, Sacred Heart 36

CLASS 1A REGION 4 First Round Wednesday, Feb. 23

Bradley 56, Blevins 23

Kirby 51, Taylor 29

Thursday, Feb. 24

Emerson 46, Ouachita 40

Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63

Friday, Feb. 25 Semifinal

Bradley 47, Emerson 33

Kirby 58, Dermott 42

Saturday, Feb. 26 Third Place

Emerson 47, Dermott 40

Championship

Kirby 43, Bradley 33

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.