2022 Minn. Girls’ State Tournament Glance

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 16 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43 White Bear Lake 35,…

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 16 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43

White Bear Lake 35, Rosemount 34

Roseville 39, Shakopee 32

St. Michael-Albertville 69, Centennial 58

Thursday, March 17 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Rosemount 42, Lakeville North 40

Shakopee 69, Centennial 43

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27

St. Michael-Albertville 73, Roseville 57

Friday, March 18 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Rosemount vs. Shakopee, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

White Bear Lake vs. Roseville, 5 p.m.

At Williams Arena

Hopkins vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Wednesday, March 16 At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn. Quarterfinal

Becker 53, Austin 48

Mankato East 62, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 51

St. Paul Como Park 76, Grand Rapids 57

Totino-Grace 64, Detroit Lakes 43

Thursday, March 17 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Austin 62 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 44

Detroit Lakes 54, Grand Rapids 49

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Becker 67, Mankato East 63

Totino-Grace 86, Como Park 72

Friday, March 18 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Austin vs. Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Mankato East vs. Como Park, 3 p.m.

At Williams Arena Championship

Becker vs. Totino-Grace, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Wednesday, March 16 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Providence Academy 68, Montevideo 55

Albany 57, Rochester Lourdes 41

At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn.

Fergus Falls 71, Pequot Lakes 55

Minnehaha Academy 82, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 29

Thursday, March 17 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Montevideo 56, Lourdes 54

Pequot Lakes 66, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53

Friday, March 18 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Montevideo vs. Pequot Lakes, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Providence vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

Fergus Falls vs. Minnehaha, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

At Williams Arena Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Thursday, March 17 At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn. Quarterfinal

Minneota 51, Mountain Iron-Buhl 48

Hayfield 67, Cass Lake-Bena 57

Mayer Lutheran 56, United Christian Academy 33

Hancock 73, Nevis 38

Friday, March 18 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 10 a.m.

United Christian vs. Nevis, noon

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Minneota vs. Hayfield, noon

Mayer Lutheran vs. Hancock, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

At Williams Arena Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

