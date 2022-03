2022 Minn. Boys’ State Tournament Glance

BOYS BASKETBALL Class 4A Tuesday, March 22 At Target Center Quarterfinal Park Center 74, Andover 60 Eastview 67, Eden Prairie…

BOYS BASKETBALL Class 4A Tuesday, March 22 At Target Center Quarterfinal

Park Center 74, Andover 60

Eastview 67, Eden Prairie 51

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Owatonna 51

Wayzata 71, Moorhead 28

Wednesday, March 23 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinals

Andover 78, Eden Prairie 65

Owatonna 63, Moorhead 45

Thursday, March 24 At Williams Arena Semifinal

Park Center 54, Eastview 39

Wayzata 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 48

At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Andover 72, Owatonna 69

Saturday, March 26 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Eastview vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena

Park Center vs. Wayzata, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Tuesday, March 22 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50

Mankato East 68, Mound Westonka 55

Princeton 77, Austin 63

DeLaSalle 69, St. Cloud Tech 55

Wednesday, March 23 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Mound Westonka 64, Hermantown 59

St. Cloud Tech 68, Austin 63

Thursday, March 24 At Williams Arena Semifinal

Totino-Grace 77, Mankato East 39

DeLaSalle 77, Princeton 65

At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Mound Westonka 65, St. Cloud Tech 61

Saturday, March 26 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Mankato East vs. Princeton, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena Championship

Totino-Grace vs. DeLaSalle, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Tuesday, March 22 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Minneapolis North 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 69

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 36, Minnehaha Academy 22

At Target Center

Caledonia 51, Perham 40

Annandale 55, Pequot Lakes 40

Wednesday, March 23 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Minnehaha Academy 77, Glencoe-Silver Lake 67

Pequot Lakes 58, Perham 38

Thursday, March 24 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Minnehaha Academy 79, Pequot Lakes 56

Friday, March 25 At Williams Arena Semifinal

Minneapolis North 71, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 63

Annandale 62, Caledonia 55

Saturday, March 26 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Caledonia 74, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 58

At Williams Arena Championship

Annandale 60, Minneapolis North 49

Class 1A Wednesday, March 23 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Hayfield 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49

Cherry 68, Nevis 57

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 63

New Life Academy 64, Sacred Heart 58

Thursday, March 24 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Nevis 71

Sacred Heart 69, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52

Friday, March 25 At Williams Arena Semifinal

Hayfield 72, Cherry 61

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55, New Life 53

Saturday, March 26 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Sacred Heart 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

Third Place

New Life 75, Cherry 50

At Williams Arena Championship

Hayfield 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

