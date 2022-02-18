World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Friday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1,660,290 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Matteo Berrettini (1), Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, walkover.

