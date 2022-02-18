CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 3:17 PM

Friday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,660,290

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Matteo Berrettini (1), Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, walkover.

