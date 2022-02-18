World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Friday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,660,290
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Matteo Berrettini (1), Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, walkover.
