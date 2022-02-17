World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Thursday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,660,290
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (6), Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.
