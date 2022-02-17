World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Thursday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1,660,290 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday…

Thursday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,660,290

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (6), Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

