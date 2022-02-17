OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Sports » World Tour Rio Open…

World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,660,290

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (6), Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up