World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (8), Spain, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, 7-6 (7), 5-7, 14-12.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, 7-5, 6-2.

