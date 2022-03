World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,678,065 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

Saturday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,678,065

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie (6), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 7-5, 6-4.

