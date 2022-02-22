World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Tuesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,678,065 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,678,065

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (10), 6-2.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Matteo Berrettini (5), Italy, 4-6, 5-1, ret.

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 2-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-6 (3), 2-0, ret.

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Alex Hernandez, Mexico, 6-0, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie (6), Britain, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

John Isner, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Peter Gojowczyk and Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 16-14.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.