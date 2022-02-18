OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Sports » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday, Feb. 18

EAST

Columbia 74, Harvard 70

Creighton 107, St. John’s 59

Dartmouth 67, Cornell 64, OT

Marquette 64, Georgetown 57

Princeton 88, Brown 42

Robert Morris 63, Wright St. 54

Seton Hall 62, Providence 52

Towson 67, UNC-Wilmington 51

Yale 68, Penn 58

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 71, James Madison 69

Elon 66, Hofstra 53

William & Mary 83, Northeastern 65

MIDWEST

Loyola Chicago 61, Indiana St. 59

Missouri St. 75, Illinois St. 69

S. Illinois 74, Bradley 46

UConn 89, Xavier 35

Valparaiso 75, Evansville 70, OT

Youngstown St. 62, N. Kentucky 49

FAR WEST

UC San Diego 62, Hawaii 60

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up