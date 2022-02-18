Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 18 EAST Columbia 74, Harvard 70 Creighton 107, St. John’s 59 Dartmouth 67, Cornell 64, OT Marquette 64,…

Friday, Feb. 18

EAST

Columbia 74, Harvard 70

Creighton 107, St. John’s 59

Dartmouth 67, Cornell 64, OT

Marquette 64, Georgetown 57

Princeton 88, Brown 42

Robert Morris 63, Wright St. 54

Seton Hall 62, Providence 52

Towson 67, UNC-Wilmington 51

Yale 68, Penn 58

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 71, James Madison 69

Elon 66, Hofstra 53

William & Mary 83, Northeastern 65

MIDWEST

Loyola Chicago 61, Indiana St. 59

Missouri St. 75, Illinois St. 69

S. Illinois 74, Bradley 46

UConn 89, Xavier 35

Valparaiso 75, Evansville 70, OT

Youngstown St. 62, N. Kentucky 49

FAR WEST

UC San Diego 62, Hawaii 60

