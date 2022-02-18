Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 18
EAST
Columbia 74, Harvard 70
Creighton 107, St. John’s 59
Dartmouth 67, Cornell 64, OT
Marquette 64, Georgetown 57
Princeton 88, Brown 42
Robert Morris 63, Wright St. 54
Seton Hall 62, Providence 52
Towson 67, UNC-Wilmington 51
Yale 68, Penn 58
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 71, James Madison 69
Elon 66, Hofstra 53
William & Mary 83, Northeastern 65
MIDWEST
Loyola Chicago 61, Indiana St. 59
Missouri St. 75, Illinois St. 69
S. Illinois 74, Bradley 46
UConn 89, Xavier 35
Valparaiso 75, Evansville 70, OT
Youngstown St. 62, N. Kentucky 49
FAR WEST
UC San Diego 62, Hawaii 60
___
