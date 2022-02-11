Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 12
EAST
Army 70, Navy 66
Bucknell 66, Holy Cross 49
New Hampshire 54, Binghamton 51
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
