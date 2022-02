Thursday, Feb. 10 MIDWEST UT Martin 67, SIU-Edwardsville 62 SOUTHWEST Texas-Arlington 77, Louisiana-Monroe 50 ___

Thursday, Feb. 10

MIDWEST

UT Martin 67, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 77, Louisiana-Monroe 50

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.