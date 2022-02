Sunday, Feb. 6 EAST Louisville 100, Syracuse 64 Maine 48, Binghamton 46 Maryland 80, Nebraska 65 Temple 60, East Carolina…

Sunday, Feb. 6

EAST

Louisville 100, Syracuse 64

Maine 48, Binghamton 46

Maryland 80, Nebraska 65

Temple 60, East Carolina 59

UConn 75, Tennessee 56

UMBC 57, New Hampshire 52

SOUTH

Florida 54, Georgia 51

North Carolina 85, Miami 38

Texas A&M 73, Kentucky 64, OT

Tulane 67, South Florida 55

MIDWEST

Indiana 64, Purdue 57

___

