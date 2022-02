Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists

At Beijing MEN Two Ziwei Ren, China, Short Track Speed Skating, 2 gold Quentin Fillon Maillet, France, Biathlon, 1 gold,…

At Beijing

MEN

Two

Ziwei Ren, China, Short Track Speed Skating, 2 gold

Quentin Fillon Maillet, France, Biathlon, 1 gold, 1 silver

Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway, Biathlon, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Matthias Mayer, Austria, Alpine Skiing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Shaoang Liu, Hungary, Short Track Speed Skating, 2 bronze

___

WOMEN

Two

Ursa Bogataj, Slovenia, Ski Jumping, 2 gold

Arianna Fontana, Italy, Short Track Speed Skating, 1 gold, 1 silver

Nika Kriznar, Slovenia, Ski Jumping, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Norway, Biathlon, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet, France, Biathlon, 2 silver

