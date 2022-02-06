Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
At Beijing

Monday, Feb. 7

21 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Sweden 3 0 0 3
ROC 2 3 2 7
Netherlands 2 2 1 5
China 2 2 0 4
Norway 2 0 2 4
Germany 2 1 0 3
Slovenia 2 0 1 3
Canada 1 1 4 6
Italy 1 3 1 5
Japan 1 1 2 4
Australia 1 0 1 2
Switzerland 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Austria 0 2 2 4
France 0 3 0 3
United States 0 3 0 3
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Finland 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

