Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 11:25 PM

At Beijing

Monday, Feb. 7

21 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
ROC 2 3 2 7
Canada 1 1 4 6
Netherlands 2 2 1 5
Italy 1 3 1 5
China 2 2 0 4
Norway 2 0 2 4
Japan 1 1 2 4
Austria 0 2 2 4
Sweden 3 0 0 3
Germany 2 1 0 3
Slovenia 2 0 1 3
France 0 3 0 3
United States 0 3 0 3
Australia 1 0 1 2
Switzerland 1 0 1 2
Hungary 0 0 2 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

