Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing
Sunday, Feb. 6
6 of 64 events
11 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|ROC
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Sweden
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Italy
|0
|2
|0
|2
|United States
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Austria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Canada
|0
|1
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.