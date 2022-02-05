Winter Olympic Medals Table

OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Meet local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:59 PM

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 6

6 of 64 events

11 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
ROC 1 2 2 5
Norway 2 0 1 3
Sweden 2 0 0 2
Netherlands 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 1 2
Japan 1 0 1 2
Slovenia 1 0 1 2
Italy 0 2 0 2
United States 0 2 0 2
Austria 0 1 1 2
Canada 0 1 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
China 1 0 0 1
France 0 1 0 1
Germany 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

