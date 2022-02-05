Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing Sunday, Feb. 6 6 of 64 events 11 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot ROC…

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 6

6 of 64 events

11 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot ROC 1 2 2 5 Norway 2 0 1 3 Sweden 2 0 0 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 2 Australia 1 0 1 2 Japan 1 0 1 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Italy 0 2 0 2 United States 0 2 0 2 Austria 0 1 1 2 Canada 0 1 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 China 1 0 0 1 France 0 1 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

